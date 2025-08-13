Analysts Set Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT at $21.44

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.4444.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $62,142,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $33,698,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 975,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,732,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWH opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.01 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. Camping World has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

