Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Price Target at $23.33

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.3333.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,043,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,865,000 after purchasing an additional 276,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 568,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

