Analysts Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target at $28.10

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $875,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.64. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $126,744.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 208,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,322.49. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,322 shares of company stock worth $3,196,684. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $147,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

