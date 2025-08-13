Analysts Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price at $33.16

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.1579.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

