Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $71.60

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George acquired 989,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. The trade was a 133.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

