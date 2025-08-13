Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $71.60

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.
CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics
Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.80.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.