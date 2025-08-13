Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price at $3.83

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.8333.

A number of research firms recently commented on FATE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,318.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

