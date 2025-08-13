Analysts Set First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) PT at $23.28

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.2813.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

FHN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $843,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

