Analysts Set Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $88.50

Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. Merus has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 2,153.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Merus by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

