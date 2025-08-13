Analysts Set Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price at $11.70

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in Paramount Global by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,229,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $15,626,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $14,654,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 435.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

