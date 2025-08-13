Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $186.27

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.2727.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of PM stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.04. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $115.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

