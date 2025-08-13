Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $36.91

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.9091.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7%

SNDX stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $69,990.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,560.69. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 298,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.