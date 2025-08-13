Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Price Target at $38.92

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.9231.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

