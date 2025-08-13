Analysts Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Price Target at $458.60

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $458.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $439.05 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,398,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,764,000 after buying an additional 56,293 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $877,468,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

