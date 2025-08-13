Analyzing Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods -12.14% -39.67% -10.70% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $795.47 million 0.04 -$69.07 million ($4.20) -0.34 DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and DFI Retail Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DFI Retail Group.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

