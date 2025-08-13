Analyzing Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) & Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Erayak Power Solution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wallbox 0 3 3 0 2.50

Profitability

Wallbox has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 264.44%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Erayak Power Solution Group.

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Erayak Power Solution Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Wallbox”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erayak Power Solution Group $30.30 million 0.10 -$1.12 million N/A N/A Wallbox $177.42 million 0.32 -$161.21 million N/A N/A

Erayak Power Solution Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wallbox.

Summary

Wallbox beats Erayak Power Solution Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking settings; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; EVectrum, a hardware-agnostic platform for managing chargers; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. It also offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, and charging network management services. Wallbox N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

