Analyzing Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) & TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Global Industrial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Global Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.3% of Global Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00 TPI Composites 2 4 1 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Industrial and TPI Composites, as provided by MarketBeat.

TPI Composites has a consensus target price of $1.7333, indicating a potential upside of 875.43%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Global Industrial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Industrial and TPI Composites”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Industrial $1.32 billion 1.03 $61.00 million $1.71 20.66 TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.01 -$240.71 million ($4.78) -0.04

Global Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Industrial and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Industrial 5.00% 22.89% 12.14% TPI Composites -15.28% N/A -26.51%

Summary

Global Industrial beats TPI Composites on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers industrial and MRO products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold trademarks. It serves businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, signature campaigns, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.