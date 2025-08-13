Analyzing LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LadRx and Finch Therapeutics Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A -$74.75 million ($8.82) -1.39

Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -69.14% -26.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares LadRx and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of LadRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of LadRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LadRx has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LadRx beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

