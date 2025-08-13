ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANIP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 0.61. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $88.36.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $52,921.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 89,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,112.79. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $25,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 78,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,951.60. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,681 shares of company stock valued at $103,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

