Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31. Approximately 313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
ANFGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.
