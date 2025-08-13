Aparadise Acquisition (NASDAQ:APADU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aparadise Acquisition (NASDAQ:APADU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Aparadise Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ APADU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Aparadise Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Aparadise Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company with limited liability and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

