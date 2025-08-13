Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $7.68. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 811,179 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 37.5% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.39.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

