Apogee Therapeutics’ (APGE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

APGE opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.43. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $102,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 236,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,393.94. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $658,625. 42.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

