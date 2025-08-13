Applied Materials (AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.