Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 38.37 and a quick ratio of 38.37.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,929,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,164.88. This represents a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

