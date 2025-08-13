Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $522,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,819.01. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,019 over the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 177.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth $496,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 63.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.