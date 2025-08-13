Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.25. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 19,392,482 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $522,016.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,819.01. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,289.06. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,019. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 3,166.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

