Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Arcosa Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $736.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $396,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,572.78. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,362. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $6,748,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

