Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Capital One Financial

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ARIS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $124.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7,114.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 478.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

