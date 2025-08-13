Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.9%

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

