Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) vs. Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Financial Contrast

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 23.87% 71.72% 19.47% Cannae -73.64% -4.86% -3.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Cannae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 4 1 0 2.00 Cannae 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $39.30, indicating a potential downside of 17.38%. Cannae has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Cannae’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

86.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Cannae”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.11 billion 3.45 $259.75 million $3.76 12.65 Cannae $452.50 million 2.48 -$304.60 million ($5.26) -3.39

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cannae. Cannae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Cannae pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cannae pays out -9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Cannae on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

About Cannae

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

