ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 201,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 70,068 shares.The stock last traded at $35.03 and had previously closed at $35.12.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,065.94. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,358,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,291,512.12. The trade was a 1.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,397,481.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,322,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,403,240.37. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3,057.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.