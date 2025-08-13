ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 201,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 70,068 shares.The stock last traded at $35.03 and had previously closed at $35.12.
Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,065.94. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,358,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,291,512.12. The trade was a 1.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,397,481.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,322,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,403,240.37. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
