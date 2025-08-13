Ashland (NYSE:ASH) vs. AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ashland has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSix has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ashland pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AdvanSix pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ashland pays out -8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AdvanSix pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ashland has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and AdvanSix has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland 0 3 2 0 2.40 AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ashland and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ashland presently has a consensus price target of $65.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. AdvanSix has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.31%. Given AdvanSix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Ashland.

Profitability

This table compares Ashland and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland -46.01% 6.82% 3.26% AdvanSix 5.10% 10.02% 4.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashland and AdvanSix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland $2.11 billion 1.15 $169.00 million ($18.73) -2.83 AdvanSix $1.52 billion 0.33 $44.15 million $2.84 6.65

Ashland has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix. Ashland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdvanSix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Ashland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ashland shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of AdvanSix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdvanSix beats Ashland on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions. Its Personal Care segment provides a range of nature-based, biodegradable, and performance ingredients; solutions for toothpastes, mouth washes and rinses, denture cleaning, and care for teeth; and household supplies nature-derived rheology ingredients, biodegradable surface wetting agents, performance encapsulates, and specialty polymers. The Specialty Additives segment offers rheology modifiers, foam control agents, surfactants and wetting agents, pH neutralizers, advanced ceramics used in catalytic converters, environmental filters, ingredients for the manufacturing of ceramic capacitors, plasma display panels and solar cells, ingredients for textile printing, thermoplastic metals, and alloys for welding. Its Intermediates segment produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone. It offers its products to customers in a range of consumer and industrial markets, such as architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. The company was formerly known as Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Inc. in August 2022. Ashland Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

