Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.63) per share and revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.01% and a negative net margin of 117.20%. On average, analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $184.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $24.71.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
