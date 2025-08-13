Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.63) per share and revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.01% and a negative net margin of 117.20%. On average, analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $184.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASMB Free Report ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Assembly Biosciences worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.