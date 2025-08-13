Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.89) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 525 ($7.09) to GBX 590 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.
Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.
Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.
