Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of TSE:ESI Q4 Earnings

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Sunday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

TSE ESI opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The company has a market cap of C$382.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,370.00. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs.

