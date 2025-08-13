Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 3,500 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 4.1%

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $461.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.92 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

