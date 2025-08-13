Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,412,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

