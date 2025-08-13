Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,302 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 89,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 840,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 82,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Jones Trading upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

