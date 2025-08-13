Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

