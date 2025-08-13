Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,269 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8,991.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

