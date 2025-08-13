Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $693,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

