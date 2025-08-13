Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QJUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 100.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 308,190 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 328,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $5,490,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.4%

QJUN opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $640.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

