Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

