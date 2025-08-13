Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISPY stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.