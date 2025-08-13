Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,881,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,664,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,894,000 after purchasing an additional 871,933 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 692,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 682,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter.

MMIT stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

