Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 607 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $80.68 and a 52-week high of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.