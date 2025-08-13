Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,574 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,639,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,753,000 after acquiring an additional 561,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,939 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,808,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

