Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The firm has a market cap of C$17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

