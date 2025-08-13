Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.82) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 167.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:AURR opened at GBX 50.55 ($0.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Aurrigo International has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -1.03.

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter. Aurrigo International had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.23%.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

