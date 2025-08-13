Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – August 10th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, SoundHound AI, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of motor vehicles and their components. These equities span traditional automakers, electric-vehicle producers, parts suppliers and related service providers. Investors in automotive stocks are exposed to industry cycles, technological shifts (such as electrification and autonomy) and fluctuations in commodity costs and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.34 on Friday, reaching $329.61. 90,979,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.45. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $182.67. 122,649,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,863,520. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.71. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $7.02 on Friday, reaching $118.89. 28,916,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,298,196. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

NASDAQ SOUN traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $13.55. 206,161,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,324,236. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $241.91. 10,540,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,379,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $980.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $977.93 and its 200 day moving average is $985.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $837.63 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.47 and its 200 day moving average is $279.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

